Zetacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,071.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $286,318.00 and $13,071.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,025.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.03130789 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00730378 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,122,558 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.