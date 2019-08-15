Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $21,119.00 and $1.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00275684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01332202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00096352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

