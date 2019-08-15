Zelda Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Zelda Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.05), 4,032,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $48.34 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.07.

In other Zelda Therapeutics news, insider Stewart Washer sold 2,686,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$104,754.00 ($74,293.62).

Zelda Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a range of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoids to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

