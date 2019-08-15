Zap Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Zap has a total market cap of $827,754.00 and $34,217.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.70 or 0.04517943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00049326 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

