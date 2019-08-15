Zacks: ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. ZovioInc .’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ZovioInc . an industry rank of 143 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ZVO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 25,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67. ZovioInc . has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

