Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Buy

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.