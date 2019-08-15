Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) to “Buy”

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonestar Resources US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of LONE stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45. Lonestar Resources US has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

