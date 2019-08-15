Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to “Hold”

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FERGY. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:FERGY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 149,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,590. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

