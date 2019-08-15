Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) to Hold

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DERM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61. Dermira has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $458.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 252.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dermira by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 392,636 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Dermira by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 71,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

