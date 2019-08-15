Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 93.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other news, CEO Chad Steelberg acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,282.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Steelberg acquired 25,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,237.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $303,336.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,142 shares of company stock worth $915,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Veritone by 26.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 78.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 409,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,369. Veritone has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

