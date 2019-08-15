Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Veritex posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

VBTX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27. Veritex has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,016,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,080,000 after acquiring an additional 372,164 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth approximately $9,004,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

