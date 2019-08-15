Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will announce sales of $3.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics posted sales of $2.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.91 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.43%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

UMRX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,345 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Therapeutics by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.