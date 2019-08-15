Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Moneygram International reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in Moneygram International by 60.5% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,945,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moneygram International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 223,653 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,936. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.98.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

