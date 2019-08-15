Zacks: Brokerages Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $14.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Estee Lauder Companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $179.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of EL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.75. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $194.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

