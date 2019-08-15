Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.91. Hospitality Properties Trust posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.39. 22,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,727. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

