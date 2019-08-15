Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

ET stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,689,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718,798. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 262,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 11.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,199,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,608,000 after buying an additional 1,007,439 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.