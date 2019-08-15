Zacks: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given $48.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 240 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $21,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 5,419.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 430,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AZZ by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.43. AZZ has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

