Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report sales of $522.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $469.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.53.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,185,000 after buying an additional 237,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 269,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $113.52 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

