Zacks: Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to post sales of $448.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.23 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $434.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,970,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,325,000 after buying an additional 2,970,626 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,530,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,570,000 after buying an additional 4,317,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,362,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 465,092 shares during the period.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 139,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,093. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

