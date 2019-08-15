Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.49. Eaton posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

