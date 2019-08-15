Zacks: Analysts Expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 116,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. 14,399,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

