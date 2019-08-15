Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $74.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.80 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $67.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $294.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $331.09 million, with estimates ranging from $323.72 million to $339.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

TBK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 85,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Robert Dobrient bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,750.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $149,025. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

