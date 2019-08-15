Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report sales of $69.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the lowest is $69.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $64.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $256.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $258.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $320.75 million, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $327.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth $65,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MCRI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. 219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,658. The company has a market cap of $821.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.