Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $280.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.57 million to $290.10 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $283.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,438,000 after acquiring an additional 534,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 386,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 498.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,989,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,221. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $19.43.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.