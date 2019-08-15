Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogenics’ earnings. Histogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Histogenics.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05).

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Histogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Histogenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) by 505.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 495,096 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Histogenics worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSGX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,727. Histogenics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.27.

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

