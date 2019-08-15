Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 160,313 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 854,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,292. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

