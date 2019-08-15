Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coty to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In related news, Director Peter Harf purchased 309,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,032,254.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,739,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,596. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

