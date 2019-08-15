Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $12,620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.