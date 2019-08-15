Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Releases Earnings Results

Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter. Youngevity International had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Shares of YGYI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. Youngevity International has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Youngevity International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Paul Sallwasser sold 5,140 shares of Youngevity International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $25,905.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $316,779.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Youngevity International by 2,064.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 490,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Youngevity International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youngevity International by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youngevity International by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Youngevity International by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Youngevity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youngevity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.