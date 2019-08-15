Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.70, 2,249,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,686,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Aegis raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $246.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,890,223 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $375,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $116,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,745 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,596 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,289,877 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,420 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,798,000 after acquiring an additional 415,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

