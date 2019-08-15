Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,870. The company has a market cap of $810.39 million and a PE ratio of -16.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $646,500. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

