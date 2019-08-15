Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 331 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 60.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in HSBC by 57.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

