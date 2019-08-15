Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $51.94 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

