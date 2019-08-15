Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $174.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $349.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

