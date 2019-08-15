Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after acquiring an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,828,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,499,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,744,000 after acquiring an additional 379,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,456,000 after acquiring an additional 418,404 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,875,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $174,596,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,994,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $102.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

