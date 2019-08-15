Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 2,863 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.98 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 271.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

