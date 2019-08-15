WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $25.21. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 939 shares trading hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

