WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.76 and last traded at $82.41, 1,783 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 6.05% of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.