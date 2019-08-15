Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Acquires $232,200.00 in Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Michael A. Creel acquired 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 8,570,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 117,942 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 123.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

