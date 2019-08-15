Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Bettina Joan Charpentier Sells 2,800 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Bettina Joan Charpentier sold 2,800 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,800.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,434. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -587.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.72. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$19.87 and a 1-year high of C$37.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$253.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$35.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

