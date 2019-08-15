Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 845,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

