Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE WBK opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,635,000 after purchasing an additional 144,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 463,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,669,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

