Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.90. 25,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,444. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.