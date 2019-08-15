Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 21,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 28,131.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 135,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.11, a PEG ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 3.31. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,310,469.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,249 shares of company stock worth $4,269,625. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus initiated coverage on Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

