Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 11,907 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 358.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

MS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,268,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

