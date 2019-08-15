Westpac Banking Corp Has $31.42 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.28. 1,210,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

