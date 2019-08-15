Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of GrubHub worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on GrubHub from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.82. 32,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.20.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

