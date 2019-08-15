Westpac Banking Corp Buys 15,699 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14,036.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,225 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,027,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 571,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,858,000 after purchasing an additional 287,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,147. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $325,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

