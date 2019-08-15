Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2019 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Oasis Petroleum was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

8/7/2019 – Oasis Petroleum was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.50.

7/12/2019 – Oasis Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2019 – Oasis Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

6/19/2019 – Oasis Petroleum was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OAS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 367,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,372,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $920.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $91,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $89,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

