Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/15/2019 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/11/2019 – Paylocity had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 8/9/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $115.00.
- 7/29/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2019 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Paylocity stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $111.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $12,819,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
