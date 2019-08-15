Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2019 – Paylocity was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2019 – Paylocity had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/9/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $115.00.

7/29/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $111.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09.

Get Paylocity Holding Corp alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $480,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,362 in the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $12,819,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.